Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Mantonn, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Crime

New charge against Ballina brothers over alleged stabbing

Liana Boss
19th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 20th Jan 2021 6:19 AM
An extra charge has been laid against two Ballina brothers charged with assaulting a man in a Byron Bay park.

Tory John Martin-Manton, 24 and Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, were each initially charged with affray and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

When the case against them went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, a further charge of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been laid against both of the men.

The paid were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, September 20 last year following an alleged fight in Apex Park, on the foreshore of Byron Bay's Main Beach.

Police will allege Jarett Martin-Manton wielded broken glass while his brother held a broken Jack Daniels bottle during the incident.

They will allege the brothers stabbed Gregory Martin, resulting in back, chest and neck wounds.

Police have said the alleged victim was entirely unknown to the accused at the time.

Both defendants, who are yet to lodge any formal pleas, were granted Supreme Court bail on November 3.

The case will return to court on February 12.

