Extra funding for region's schools revealed

Capricornia students will be hundreds of dollars better off under the new funding plan.

SCHOOLS in Capricornia will be given hundreds of dollars per student next year in a new targeted funding plan.

The Turnbull Government's plan for schools will be based on evidence-based programs for local students tied to school reforms proven to boost results.

Every school in Capricornia will receive an additional $112 to $653 per student in 2018.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says plan, which is based on the Gonski model, will improve outcomes for the region's students.

"Our reforms will set Capricornia schools up for the future, and deliver fair, needs-based funding for all Australian students.”

"There are no cuts whatsoever to schools in Capricornia,” Ms Landry said.

"While we know a strong level of funding for schools is vital, what's more important is how that funding is used.

"David Gonski will lead a new inquiry into improving the results of Australian students focused on the most effective teaching and learning strategies to reverse declining results, and seek to raise the performance of schools and students.”

Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said the Turnbull Government's plan would transform Australian schools.

"Our changes will ensure all schools and states transition to an equal Commonwealth share of the resource standard in a decade, unlike the 150 years of inequity that current arrangements would entail,” Mr Birmingham said.

"That means 24 schools in the nation's highest socio-economic areas will receive a reduction in per-student funding over the next ten years and for the first time using the Nationally Consistent Collection of Data for Commonwealth funding decisions on students with a disability.

"This will ensure that need drives funding allocation, and end the different definitions of disability that exist between jurisdictions.”