Extra members needed to help ensure Mt Morgan hall's future

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: The club at the Mount Morgan Community Service Hall is looking for new members. Contributed

ACROSS Australia, country towns like mine are struggling to survive.

We are losing services, shops, pubs... and our old iconic country halls.

One of these halls in Mt Morgan, the Community Service Hall, faces an uncertain future.

For local people, this building holds precious memories... of wedding receptions, wakes, concerts, parties and dances.

Lately it has become clear that a whole community effort is needed to save the hall.

So the former Community Services Club is to be revitalised with new members, who will hopefully contribute in any way they can.

The Community Hall, formerly the "Soldiers' Rooms”, belongs to the people of Mt Morgan. It was paid for largely by public subscription, an earlier form of crowd-funding.

In 1919, the land in Morgan St was purchased and the Returned Sailors' and Soldiers' Building Fund was set up.

One money-raising event was a Charlie Chaplin impersonation contest held in the Olympia Theatre.

After construction, the hall was home to a cinematic club, billiard tournaments, euchre parties, fetes and baby competitions.

During World War II it was used for recruitment drives, dances for Australian and American troops and later for "Welcome Home” celebrations.

Mt Morgan may not be wealthy but it makes up for that in community spirit and creativity, recently on show in the Golden Mount Festival.

On Sunday, 26th May, at 10am it's hoped that as many residents as possible will become members of the Community Services Club, to ensure the old hall's future is as bright and useful as its past!

Leonie Lane

Mt Morgan