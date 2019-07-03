Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council officers Drew Stevenson and Mark Hatte, and Councillor Tony Williams look at live images from the North Rocky CCTV cameras.
Council officers Drew Stevenson and Mark Hatte, and Councillor Tony Williams look at live images from the North Rocky CCTV cameras. RRC
Council News

Extra set of eyes keeps thieves at bay at Rocky boat ramp

3rd Jul 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEN anglers and other users of the North Rockhampton Boat Ramp will now have an extra set of eyes on their belongings thanks to newly installed CCTV.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Tony Williams, said the cameras were installed after feedback from residents.

"Unfortunately some residents had come to me to let me know some of their property had been damaged down at the boat ramp, which is obviously not ideal when you're trying to enjoy some time on the river,” Cr Williams said.

CCTV at North Rockhampton Boat Ramp.
CCTV at North Rockhampton Boat Ramp. Contributed

"I am really pleased that we have been able to put in these new cameras which have coverage of the ramp itself as well as the area around it, including the car park.”

"We have used around $50,000 from our Capital Budget to pay for their installation, and have ensured they are flood proof.

"It is also entirely solar powered, minimising capital costs, ongoing costs and the impact on the environment.”

Cr Williams said the technology infrastructure team were also looking to install WiFi on the pole.

cctv cameras north rockhampton boat ramp rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Low rate rise for Livingstone ratepayers

    premium_icon BREAKING: Low rate rise for Livingstone ratepayers

    News The cost of living pressures faced by residents was a key factor in council's Budget decision

    Coal miner's wife pleads with company to save its men

    premium_icon Coal miner's wife pleads with company to save its men

    News Coal miner's wife pleads with company to help worker's mental health

    Pauline Hanson demands more for town struggling to survive

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson demands more for town struggling to survive

    Politics The purchase of properties by Defence has left businesses concerned

    Zeek powers his way into The Voice grand final

    premium_icon Zeek powers his way into The Voice grand final

    News SINGER reveals yet another talent in semi-final performance.