Extra show announced for popular local musical

Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Glinda in Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Wicked.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has announced another extra show for its upcoming musical Wicked due to popular demand.

The extra show will be performed on Easter Monday, April 17 at 5pm.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee, Cr Rose Swadling said it was great to see such support from the public for the local production.

"It's great to hear that due to public demand the theatre has scheduled another extra performance on Easter Monday at 5pm,” Cr Swadling said.

"This will enable people who may have been away for the Easter weekend to still see the show when they return.”

Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz, set long before Dorothy arrived on the scene.

The story follows the meeting of two girls, one born with emerald skin who is smart, fiery and misunderstood - the other beautiful, ambitious and popular.

What follows is the enthralling story of two unlikely friends and how they became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

There are currently seats available for all shows and can be booked from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 or visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

Check out next week's Pulse for an interview with director Wayne Scott Kermond and choreographer Katie Kermond.