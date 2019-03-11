'Extraordinary' home on The Range makes sale price history

The new owners can prepare to make a splash at social functions with the home's focus on entertainment and relaxation.

The new owners can prepare to make a splash at social functions with the home's focus on entertainment and relaxation. Pat O'Driscoll

A HOME on The Range has sold for what is believed to a new record price for the city.

The home on Agnes Street had been on the market less than a month when it sold last week for more than $1.5 million.

Previous record prices were both $1.5 million in Rudd St and Penlington St, The Range.

While the price was not disclosed, The Morning Bulletin understands it has set a new benchmark for the region.

Pat O'Driscoll property agent Penny Keating said the house was a "privilege to sell” and one of her favourite properties to date.

Extraordinary, quality and spacious were three words Ms Keating used to describe Rockhampton's most lucrative real estate sale yet.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The "quiet and private” retreat is impressive, with a tennis court, indoor pool and outdoor entertaining area some of the property's staple features.

"One of the biggest assets is the privacy,” Ms Keating said.

"Once you're inside the gates, it becomes a private conclave and in spite of its location, when you're inside you can't hear a thing.

"It's extremely quiet and a lot of people liked that.”

The house received several offers from interested buyers, all keen to take advantage of the convenient location.

It is across the road from Rockhampton Grammar School, and close to the airport and Rockhampton Hospital.

"There are beautiful views over the airport,” Ms Keating said.

"There are four bathrooms (two are ensuites, one is a walk through and one is a guest bathroom) and a powder room, four bedrooms, and three kitchens (with one downstairs for guests and one outside for entertaining).

"It has high ceilings, air-conditioning and security everywhere.”

There are polished timber floor boards upstairs and polished concrete floors finish off the modern look on the lower level.

The house is 850m2 under roof, on 2462m2 of land, complete with manicured gardens.

The house has a front veranda which allows entry through double doors to the foyer which opens to the spacious living and kitchen areas.

Other features of the house include a media room and an office, which has an almost floor to ceiling bookcase taking up the length of the wall.

Downstairs, an open plan rumpus and bar area, kitchenette and guest accommodation showcase the entertainment value of the property.

The modern home has splashes of Queensland and colonial design, and was built in 2009 by the previous owner.

"The quality is second to none,” Ms Keating said.

"There was no expense spared to the fixtures and fittings - it's a beautiful one-off home.

"Because of all its assets, it will improve over time. A home of that quality and that location is always sought after in any market.

"The design is very open-planned and airy and the decor would suit anyone's furnishings.”