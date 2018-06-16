Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BULL BAR: A child was hit by the bull bar of a vehicle during a lucky near-miss accident.
BULL BAR: A child was hit by the bull bar of a vehicle during a lucky near-miss accident. Contributed
News

Extraordinary near miss for child 'run over' by vehicle

Leighton Smith
by
16th Jun 2018 3:16 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM

A CQ child was run over by a vehicle, without actually being run over, in an amazingly close call this afternoon.

Police Media detailed the circumstance of a freakish accident in which a nine-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle at almost 1pm on a private property on Cabbage Tree Creek Road in Ironpot, a locality half way between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

 

ACCIDENT LOCATION: The incident occurred at Ironpot, which was located between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
ACCIDENT LOCATION: The incident occurred at Ironpot, which was located between Rockhampton and Yeppoon. Google Maps

In an extraordinary turn of events, the child was impacted by the bull bar of a vehicle (of unknown model), knocking him to the ground, with the vehicle passing over child without actually running him over.

Although the tyres didn't make contact with the child, Queensland Ambulance confirmed the boy did sustain a soft tissue foot injury (bruising) during the incident.

The child was subsequently transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

close call crash editors picks ironpot pedestrian vs car
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Crash near Bouldercombe claims Rocky man's life

    BREAKING: Crash near Bouldercombe claims Rocky man's life

    Breaking The motorbike rider collided with a tree.

    Metro Builders liquidator to visit Rocky chasing $1.7m debt

    Metro Builders liquidator to visit Rocky chasing $1.7m debt

    News The business folded last Friday with 24 homes under construction.

    Teen given written warning about acne marks from boss

    Teen given written warning about acne marks from boss

    Lifestyle Schoolgirl given written warning about acne marks from coffee shop boss

    Rocky Mayor's desk: Big projects revealed in council budget

    premium_icon Rocky Mayor's desk: Big projects revealed in council budget

    Council News Previewing Council's budget for art gallery, levee, Kershaw and more

    • 16th Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    • 1 Rockygreatagain

    Local Partners