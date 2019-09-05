Extreme bikini look latest fashion trend

As Australians prepare for hotter temperatures, there's a fashion trend we will need to brace for - and it's sure to be divisive.

While first reserved to swimwear, the underboob look has now moved into clothing and lingerie, with celebrities overseas well and truly embracing the somewhat impractical trend.

Leading the way are Emily Ratajkowski, Miley Cyrus and Kendall Jenner, who have all rocked the daring look in Instagram posts in the last few weeks.

Miley Cyrus has sported the trend.

As has model Emily Ratajkowski.

In Australia, Instagram star Tammy Hembrow sported the trend in a photo posted last week, wearing a skimpy bra and underwear set that showcased plenty of underboob.

Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has also embraced the look, wearing a tiny white singlet earlier this year:

For those looking to sport the underboob trend, several online retailers have got you covered - well, sort of.

ASOS is selling a white cropped singlet suitable "for that holiday you haven't booked yet" for $20, while Pretty Little Thing have a slightly cheaper, albeit with less fabric, black crop top for $18.

ASOS is selling this cropped 'singlet' for $20.

While underboob bikinis and clothing are popular on Instagram, The Iconic's head of style Nicole Adolphe told news.com.au in July the skimpier swimsuit trend wasn't hugely popular the online retailer.

"Australian women look for swimsuits that not only look sexy but are also practical … something they can wear into the surf without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction," she said.

"So, while 'skimpy' is in, so too are practical styles like the one-piece and bralettes paired with high-waisted bottoms."

Last month, a halter top by Australian clothing outlet Born To Be Chic was widely mocked on Facebook for taking the underboob trend too far.

The top, which cost $119.95, left many scratching their heads over how it would even cover a woman's breasts properly.

"Finally found the outfit for dinner with my bf parents," one user wrote.

"As a breastfeeding mumma of 3 years, this would work perfectly! Just the right amount of nipple coverage & easy to pop one out when the babes are hungry," another teased.

"I'm not sure she's got it on right, it's a bit hit and miss," another wrote.