30°
News

'Extreme' danger rating on two CQ bridges

FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. Nicole McDougall
Michelle Gately
by

WEIGHT restrictions have been imposed on two Livingstone Shire bridges after engineering inspections found them at extreme risk of structural failure.

Detailed investigations were commissioned for bridges on Doonside Rd and Werribee Rd which found structural failure was a likely outcome which could result in "major consequence in terms of serious injuries and major loss”.

This meant the bridges were slapped with an 'extreme' risk rating.

While strengthening and replacement strategies will be considered in the long term, load restrictions were recommended in a report presented to Livingstone Shire Council yesterday.

However, the report also noted council could face "a backlash from property owners in the vicinity who are impacted by longer travel distances (and therefore by higher costs)”.

The Werribee Rd Bridge is a single span timber girder bridge crossing Shannon Creek, a permanent non-tidal waterway.

The bridge's cast-in-situ concete abutments were built in the 1960s, but no formal designs could be tracked down.

It is estimated less than 500 vehicles use the bridge annually and gravel approach roads were found to be in moderate to poor condition.

Both structures and the roads approaching them are historically unusable during flood events or heavy rainfall and can remain impassable for extended periods once inundated.

Werribee Rd is regularly used by light vehicles, semi-trailer cattle trucks, rigid cattle trucks and semi-trailer logging trucks to access HQ Plantations.

"The risk of these heavy vehicles damaging the bridge, or causing the bridge to fail is high, given the unknown bridge capacity,” the report concluded.

Inspections found a load limit of 12 tonnes should be immediately implemented, along with restriction of usage to rigid trucks until other measures are put in place.

Doonside Rd bridge crosses Hedlow Creek and is also used by less than 500 vehicles each year.

Precast concrete deck planks were installed in the 1990s and temporary steel mid-span props were installed in the early 2000s by Roadtek, but no formal desgins are available.

This bridge provides access to one property and is regularly used by light vehicles, semi-trailer and rigid cattle trucks hauling cattle to and from the property.

As with Werribee Rd, the risk to these vehicles is high.

It was recommended a load limit of 6 tonnes be implemented immediately, with similar restrictions to rigid trucks.

Both bridges could be demolished and replaced.

Councillors requested the infrastructure services department investigate suitable options for the two bridges and prepare comparative cost estimates.

Further information about the restrictions will be published on the Livingstone Shire Council website.

Topics:  bridge construction council danger livingstone council livingstone shire council

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
$1 billion investment in tourism to help GKI

$1 billion investment in tourism to help GKI

FEDERAL Labor's $1 billion investment in new tourism infrastructure for Northern Australia will mean more support for the industry and more jobs for CQ.

Hunter family waits 15 years for return to Brahman Week Sale

RAIN RELIEF: Mick Hunter from Hunter Way at Nanango with his son Matthew in the background and a bull up for auction at the Brahman Week Sales at the CQLX sale yards at Gracemere.

Dry also run over after 79 days without rain for grazier

Gracious Rocky art icon honoured with the nation's best

LEADING LADY: Merilyn Luck is to have a gallery named in her honour at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Merilyn Luck received hundreds of congratulation letters for award

Pauline Hanson in Rocky with plans to shake things up

One Nation's Pauline Hanson talking at Capricorn Enterprise political leaders series at Oasis Restaurant, Kortes Resort.

Talking GKI and affecting change from within.

Local Partners