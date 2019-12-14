Extreme fire danger in region

A severe fire warning has been predicted for the Central Highlands and Coalfields region

FIVE crews and an observation aircraft responded to a fire in Canoona on Friday afternoon.

The fire ignited about 1pm and Queensland Fire Emergency Service officers battled into the evening as the blaze burned close to the Bruce Highway near Yaamba.

The fire was said to be burning in thick terrain with many parts inaccessible.

One fire fighter was treated by paramedics for heat exhaustion.

Water bombers were on standby in preparation to fight the fire if conditions worsened.

Fire fighters will remain on alert this weekend as dangerous conditions persist.

There is a severe fire danger in the Central Highlands and Coalfields today, and a high fire danger in Capricornia with temperatures expected to range between 31C-40C.