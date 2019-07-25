'Extreme horrible violence' until victim unconscious

A MAN who watched as another man king hit his partner, knocking her to the ground where she was then kicked and punched by both men, has been jailed for 18 months.

The victim lost consciousness and woke up in a laneway.

It was the first of two assaults in one day.

Adrian Trent Gyemore, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Elyssha Geddes said Gyemore and the victim were at a party from 5pm on July 7 and 2am on July 8 where party members watched the victim argue with the co-accused over alcohol before he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground.

She said the victim got up and lashed out at Gyemore for not standing up for her.

Sen Constable Geddes said the victim was then king hit by the co-accused and knocked to the ground where both men punched and kicked her until she lost consciousness.

"She woke up in a laneway,” she said.

Sen Constable Geddes said there were witnesses to the second assault where Gyemore had run out of a house with the victim chasing him.

"He punched her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground,” she said.

Sen Constable Geddes said the woman had a seizure as a result, suffered two black eyes and a red eyelid split open among her injuries.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said after the victim became angry at Gyemore for not standing up for her, she spat in both of the men's faces and that part of the argument was over other women.

He said his client wanted to undergo counselling for violence and alcohol.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described the offending as "extreme horrible violence” and pointed to Gyemore's "bad criminal history” including violence and other offending and sentences of lengthy prison terms.

"Your offending was very brazen,” he said.

"It was done in plain view of witnesses.

"You provided no assistance to her.”

Mr Clarke ordered Gyemore to 18 months prison with parole release set for January 23, 2020.