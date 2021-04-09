Extreme Trampoline siblings set for state champs

Extreme Trampoline CQ competitors (back row, from left) Izabel Batson, Lachie Wyvill, Sam Durkin, Matt Grieves, Tyson Cumming and (front row) Elloise Wogand, Helana Batson and Talia Bauman are headed to the state championships this weekend.

Siblings Izabel and Helana Batson will be among nine members of Extreme Trampoline CQ launching into action at the Gymnastics Queensland 2021 state championships this weekend.

They will line up against competitors from south-east and Central Queensland at the two-day event at Sleeman Sports Complex in Brisbane.

Coach Kerry Smyth said Samuel Durkin, 15, and Matt Grieves, 16, would compete in the international stream events for junior men.

Clubmates Elloise Wogand, 17, Talia Bauman, 16, Tyson Summing, 15, and Lachlan Wyvill, 14, would bounce in the National stream events.

Paige Brady, 13, and Izabel Batson, 15, would make their debut in state Level 5 events, while Helana Batson, 11, would contest state Level 4 events.

Smyth said the championships would give competitors the chance to achieve national qualification scores, something Durkin, Grieves and Wyvill had already done.

“The introduction of new competition rules will see a greater challenge for finalists and event winners,” she said.

“This weekend’s state championships will see combined events with men and women versing each other in many events.

“International stream high-performance regular state medallists Sam Durkin and Matt Grieves are up for the challenge.

“Both need to bring their A-game in execution, time of flight and horizontal displacement to achieve their goals.

“Our tumblers will be equally challenged competing in National 6 and 7 and State 4 and 5.

“All four have significantly improved their difficulty, adding more saults and twisting saults to their passes, looking for medal-winning performances this year.

“Most of our trampolinists have progressed in their development, with last year’s Level 3, 4 and 5 competitors making their first start this weekend in state 4, 5 and 6.

“Goals were set and over a three-month period, new skills and combinations were learnt encouraging this step up.”

