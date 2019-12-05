Extreme weekend heat predicted

Highly popular independent weather site, Higgins Storm Chasing has released a dire report forecasting extreme heat with little to no rain in sight.

On Friday, HSC forecasts average temperatures between 35 and 40C between the Capricorn Coast and Duaringa.

Further west, including Emerald Barcaldine and Longreach, temperatures above 40C can be expected.

Moving into Saturday, the hot weather from the west will move towards the coast with everywhere West Rockhampton being told to expect 40C or greater.

“This period of heat coming up is expected to be excessive and extensive with much of the State staying hotter than normal for even December standards,” the report read.

A slight cool change is expected on Sunday for areas near the coast but high 30s to low 40s can be expected west of Rockhampton.

Queensland temperatures for Saturday

The heat will be ­accompanied by low humidity and the Bureau of Meteorology said there would be no ­significant rain in the coming week.

Capricornia and the Central Highlands’ fire danger outlook will remain between ‘high’ and ‘very high’ until Sunday.

The hot and dry outlook prompted HSC to post a sombre alert to its 840,000 Facebook followers.

“There is no end in sight yet for these horrible drought conditions and things are about to get much worse before they get better,” the post read.

“The only real potential for any decent widespread rainfall will have to come from a ­tropical low or cyclone crossing the coast and heading inland, then they carry the risk of flooding and damage.

“I say destruction because that’s the end result causing bushfires, extreme heat and worsening drought.

“The slippery downward slope continues, and I have no words left to describe it,” the post concluded.