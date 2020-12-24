Menu
Ingenia Holidays Rivershore on David Low Way at Diddillibah.
Breaking

Extremely distressing: Baby boy pulled from river at resort

Natalie Wynne
23rd Dec 2020 8:59 PM
A baby has been plucked from the river at a popular family resort in what has tonight been described by management as an "extremely distressing" incident.

On-site management of Ingenia Holidays Rivershore Resort were tight-lipped this afternoon, but an Ingenia Holidays spokesman tonight described it as an "extremely distressing" incident.

The spokesman said the thoughts and wishes of all the team were with their guests tonight, after the distressing scenes unfolded in Diddillibah about 5.15pm.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and were on board in the ambulance when the baby boy was rushed in a serious condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The boy remained in a stable condition tonight after the near-drowning.

The Ingenia Holidays spokesman said they would provide "whatever support we can" to the guests affected, and praised the efforts of other guests who heroically helped with the rescue efforts.

"Accidents can happen to anyone but when a child is involved it's particularly concerning," the spokesman said.

"I'm sure everyone is thankful for the quick actions of other guest who happened to be nearby and could step in to help."

Other guests at the resort told the Daily tonight they'd been unaware of the dramatic events that had unfolded this afternoon.

