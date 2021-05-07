Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
‘Extremely embarrassed’: Logan speedcar driver in court for racy pics
‘Extremely embarrassed’: Logan speedcar driver in court for racy pics
News

‘Extremely embarrassed’: Driver in court for d**k pics

by Bianca Hrovat
7th May 2021 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Logan father-of-five was high on drugs when he sent a series of lewd messages, including a photo of his genitals, to a disability support worker, the Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Kingston man Darren Alfred Jenkinson, 52, pleaded guilty to three offences including using a carriage service in such a way a reasonable person may find it menacing, harassing or offensive.

Kingston man Darren Alfred Jenkinson, 52, pleaded guilty to three offences.
Kingston man Darren Alfred Jenkinson, 52, pleaded guilty to three offences.

 

 

The court heard Jenkinson was self-medicating a chronic mental illness and back pain with cannabis when, on November 8, he sent a series of inappropriate messages to his female carer.

Defence counsel Paul Hamilton of Anderson Fredericks Turner told the court Jenkinson had a "good relationship with his carer" prior to the incident.

"They were friendly, in a platonic way," Mr Hamilton said.

"There was banter of a sexual nature between them, not that anything would come of it."

The court heard the carer woke up to find a flurry of texts on her phone, ending with one final message requesting she delete evidence of the vulgar correspondence.

"(Jenkinson) knew he made a big mistake," Mr Hamilton said.

 

 

Kingston man Darren Alfred Jenkinson outside Beenleigh Courthouse on Thursday.
Kingston man Darren Alfred Jenkinson outside Beenleigh Courthouse on Thursday.

 

 

"He wanted the messages deleted because he was extremely embarrassed about what he had done."

Jenkinson is an army veteran and mechanic who grew up in Rockhampton and developed a passion for motorsports.

The court heard he'd recently applied for a sponsorship race car for Toyota, though Mr Hamilton questioned how realistic that aspiration was given Jenkinson's back problems.

Jenkinson runs a Facebook page, Jenkinson Racing, which shows footage of his prior races and has started a fundraiser to allow him and his team to compete in Australian speedcar events.

The fundraiser has a $100,000 goal.

For the offence of using a carriage service Jenkinson was sentenced to a $750 good behaviour bond, to remain current for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Extremely embarrassed': Speedcar driver in court for d**k pics

More Stories

court crime dick pics editors picks racy pics

Just In

    Just In

      Jarryd Hayne launches appeal

      Jarryd Hayne launches appeal
      • 7th May 2021 11:43 AM

      Top Stories

        Anti-beef protesters picket Beef Australia’s main gate

        Premium Content Anti-beef protesters picket Beef Australia’s main gate

        News “Reducing our cattle herd and rewilding 41 per cent of grazing pastures worldwide will capture fossil fuel emissions, reversing climate change.”

        John Deere evolves with innovative new technology

        Premium Content John Deere evolves with innovative new technology

        News Managing director Luke Chandler was on the ground this week at Beef Australia...

        • 7th May 2021 11:00 AM
        Gallery: Action from inside Fred Brophy boxing tent

        Premium Content Gallery: Action from inside Fred Brophy boxing tent

        Boxing The crowd went wild as boxers and members of the public took to the ring on Tuesday...

        Damage to Cap Coast emu heads only weeks after installation

        Premium Content Damage to Cap Coast emu heads only weeks after installation

        Council News The mayor has responded as to why a new Capricorn Coast attraction is already...