Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
“That look like a well done steak,” came the call from one of Shaquille O’Neal’s TV colleagues after this picture was aired on TV.
“That look like a well done steak,” came the call from one of Shaquille O’Neal’s TV colleagues after this picture was aired on TV.
Celebrity

Extremely revealing Shaq photo on TV

by Jenna Lemoncelli
29th Apr 2021 2:02 PM

Now this is a sight to see … maybe.

Shaquille O'Neal served up laughs, and shed a few tears himself, on Wednesday's episode of "Inside the NBA" when producers aired a photo of his bare-naked bottom from the Lakers' media day in 1996.

It is the year the Lakers acquired O'Neal in free agency, and well, the rest is history.

The image shows a then 24-year-old O'Neal mooning the camera while teammate Rick Fox is in the middle of an interview.

As O'Neal is captured lifting his yellow shorts to expose his behind, Fox is slouched in his chair with his hand on his head, clearly amused by the big man's antics.

"You really did that at media day?" co-host Candace Parker said, to which O'Neal replied, "I was a kid!"

Meanwhile, co-host Dwyane Wade - who knows a thing or two about his former Heat teammate's locker room comedy - said he couldn't believe TNT aired the photo.

When producers kept the image blown up on the broadcast, O'Neal, through laughter, said, "Hey man, turn that off man, my momma watching the show - sorry mommy!"

He joked, "It's photoshop mommy."

The trolling escalated when Wade pointed out that O'Neal wasn't wearing anything under his uniform shorts.

Shaquille O'Neal forgot to put underwear on for media day.
Shaquille O'Neal forgot to put underwear on for media day.

"Y'all didn't wear tights back in the day?" Parker asked.

"I was running late and had to put my uniform on," O'Neal recalled as he burst into laughter. He added, "#mediadaywithnodrawson".

Wade, who couldn't stop laughing throughout the scene, admitted he didn't want to eat dinner after seeing O'Neal's partially nude photo.

"That look like a well done steak," Wade said.

- New York Post

Originally published as Extremely revealing Shaq photo on TV

shaquille oneal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police face stand-off with man on roof of home

        Premium Content Police face stand-off with man on roof of home

        News The person on the roof is reportedly not the individual police went there to speak with.

        ‘Disturbing’: Druggie’s shed filled with meth, coke and guns

        Premium Content ‘Disturbing’: Druggie’s shed filled with meth, coke and guns

        Crime Three young children lost their mother when her car hit a truck and flipped off a...

        32 of CQ’s leading footballers named for Intercity Cup

        Premium Content 32 of CQ’s leading footballers named for Intercity Cup

        Soccer FQ Central and Wide Bay teams to clash in football first this weekend.

        Woman arrested after high drama at Rockhampton court

        Premium Content Woman arrested after high drama at Rockhampton court

        News One person was taken into custody following a ‘hair pulling’ incident