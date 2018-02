RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has attended to a 27-year-old woman with a suspected Irukandji sting.

AN IRUKANDJI stung a woman off Great Keppel Island this afternoon, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service report.

The rescue chopper was called out to after the woman was stung about 3.10pm.

The woman was swimming at the time when she felt intense pain on her right foot.

She was stabilised by the critical care flight paramedic before she was transferred in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.