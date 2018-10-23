Eye-catching cast turns green for Shrek: The Musical

SHREK MUSICAL: Lord Farquuard played by Jacob Goves and Little Fiona played by Charlotte Peacock.

SHREK MUSICAL: Lord Farquuard played by Jacob Goves and Little Fiona played by Charlotte Peacock. Contributed

THE youngest members of the upcoming Shrek: The Musical are predicted to steal the show when the production premieres on Friday night.

Opening at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre, this production consists of 120 people who have been involved in putting the show together.

It is the 36th production for the Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir who have provided an opportunity for children eight years of age and older to shine bright on stage.

Four adult cast members were recruited to portray the lead roles of Shrek, Fiona, Lord Farquaad and Donkey.

But it is the youngsters who could grab the audience's attention even more with their eye-catching roles.

One of these performers is nine year old Charlotte Peacock who portrays a young Fiona.

Her self-professed love for singing, dancing and acting has given her a presence and confidence which is sure to win over the crowd.

Ten year-old Hayden Ellis (who plays Pinocchio) will have the challenge of remembering his cues and lines while watching his nose grow.

He has an extra part to his costume which allows his nose to grow when he tells a lie.

While the extra accessory has proven to not be comfortable on his face, the young actor looks forward to telling some porkies on opening night.

There are 13 children aged 10 and under who are involved in the much-anticipated production.

Shrek: The Musical hits the stage this Friday and Saturday night, with a matinee on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are available at the Pilbeam Theatre or online at www.seeitlive.com.au.