Eye-grabbing Haunted House brings thrills and chills

HAPPY HALLOWEEN: Lloyd and Wendy Bendall with their two daughters, Arianna (nine) and Samantha (five) ahead of their haunted house party on Friday night. Sean Fox

HALLOWEEN has never been this terrifyingly meaningful for the Bendall family.

Lloyd and Wendy Bendall, of Rockhampton, have poured

weeks of preparation into a memorable Haunted House display in an effort to give back to their community.

It's a labour of love for the couple, with most of the props having been handmade by Lloyd and a friend fondly known as Stretch.

And as a result, they have created a spectacular feast for the eyes that will be showcased to the public on Friday night.

The Bendalls are asking attendees to provide a gold coin donation and the proceeds will be forwarded to Cancer Council Queensland and South Rockhampton Girls Guides - two organisations close to their hearts.

"We have a lot of friends who are suffering with different types of cancer,” Lloyd said.

And their daughters Arianna, 9, and Samantha, 5, are both committed Girl Guides, which makes the cause all the more important.

The eye-grabbing display will begin with a bang at 6pm when a smoke cannon will shoot orange fog 7 metres into the air.

The haunted house display had humble beginnings some 25 years ago.

"It started off as a party trying to get friends together,” Lloyd said.

Ahead of the times here in Australia, the couple set a trend for the area with their Halloween festivities.

"It gave people the opportunity to dress up and what I found was the key - everyone turned up to Halloween, no one else had Halloween parties at that stage,” Lloyd said.

Over the years, the display has evolved and become bigger and better.

"One year, I decided to put a little garden gazebo out the front with some black plastic over it and figures inside, that's where the 30-metres worth of tunnel came from,” Lloyd said.

And one scary tunnel it is - filled with ghosts, ghouls and other spine-chilling items just waiting to frighten the life out of people.

A pumpkin patch will be a fitting new addition outside the Haunted House display.

Lloyd and Wendy are encouraging others in the community to host similar events to raise funds for causes close to them.

They will offer toys on Friday night for children who cannot eat lollies for various reasons.

They also have a few surprises up their sleeve for those who check out their Haunted House display on Friday night from 6pm at 219 William St in Allenstown.