Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Generic image Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Crime

Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

Lachlan Berlin
8th Jun 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

How much is a pokies machine worth?

That's what the Gladstone Magistrates Court had to figure out on May 25 after an unemployed man suffering from a chronic illness broke one of them while he was drunk.

The venue was seeking restitution from Nathan Stephern Hazard, 27, but no quote was provided to the court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths estimated it would be worth about $2000.

The court heard the business was out of pocket not only for the broken machine but also the revenue it didn't generate while it was down, which was estimated to be about $3000.

Sergeant Griffiths contacted the venue and told the court it would be worth about $10,000 for a replacement.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey was shocked to hear that amount.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said those losses sounded like a civil claim matter.

"That is an extremely high amount," she said.

After a short adjournment, a final figure of $2280 in restitution was agreed upon.

Hazard was ordered to pay that $2280 in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was also given a $800 good behaviour bond, but the conviction wasn't recorded.

"He shouldn't be playing the friggin' pokies machine in the first place," Magistrate Manthey said.

court crime gambling poker machines
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        Premium Content Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        News The 38-year-old Sunshine Coast man alleged he has a permanent neck impairment and he was no longer able to do carpentry work

        CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Premium Content CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Business The company is looking to export live male mud crabs to China and has been awarded...

        LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Premium Content LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor about youth crime and Victoria Covid lockdown, along with...

        Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Premium Content Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Crime A man prohibited from contacting the mother of his children had his mother deliver...