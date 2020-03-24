Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MINING: Almost half a million dollars was spent by the State Government on mine safety reports.
MINING: Almost half a million dollars was spent by the State Government on mine safety reports.
Politics

Eye-watering cost of mine reports to Qld taxpayers

Melanie Whiting
24th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST $500,000 was spent by the State Government on mine safety reports after a spate of deaths in the Queensland resources sector.

A parliamentary document stated the Brady review had a price tag of $337,121 excluding GST.

On top of this, two ­independent expert assessments of legislative frameworks undertaken by the University of Queensland cost $63,400 for the Coal Mining Safety and Health Committee and $79,200 for the Mining and Quarrying Safety and Health Committee.

The information was ­revealed by Mines Minister Anthony Lynham after it was requested by Callide MP Colin Boyce.

The Brady review, ordered by the government following recent mine deaths, explored every fatal incident at the state’s mines and quarries over the past 20 years.

It found a large number of deaths were because a worker was in a preventable situation they were inadequately trained for, with the controls meant to protect them being ineffective, unenforced or absent and with no or inadequate supervision.

Dr Lynham said other costs associated with producing and facilitating the reports – such as preparing and printing the reports for publication and tabling in Parliament – were absorbed in the operating budgets of the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy or the Commissioner for Mine Safety and Health.

brady review mine deaths minister anthony lynham qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Overseas holiday cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Overseas holiday cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic

        Travel Klancy was shocked when she came back to Australia at how much had happened in three weeks

        The Goat pushes through with takeaways, deliveries

        premium_icon The Goat pushes through with takeaways, deliveries

        Business ‘A takeaway coffee can make a difference, a gift voucher for a later date, if...

        Prolific meth user offered to assault clients for king pin

        premium_icon Prolific meth user offered to assault clients for king pin

        News AN EMPLOYEE of a major drug trafficker targeted by police offered to help him...

        Talented rodeo snapper hangs up his camera after 30 years

        premium_icon Talented rodeo snapper hangs up his camera after 30 years

        News ‘When I turned 80, I thought how long are you supposed to go? You have to quit...