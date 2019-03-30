Eyes off our Central Region Supreme Court Justice Crow

A GOLD Coast lawyer arguing for a permanent Supreme Court in the southeast corner hub has suggested Rockhampton's Justice Graeme Crow could preside over matters in Southport in his "spare time”.

The suggestion has been met with criticism from longstanding and esteemed Rockhampton barristers Ross Lo Monaco and Tony Arnold.

Gold Coast lawyer Bruce Simmonds, who is pushing for a permanent Supreme Court at the "glitter strip”, said Rockhampton, with a population of fewer than 81,000 people, has a Supreme Court judge based there.

"It would be a straightforward solution to simply extend the judge's circuit to provide services to the Gold Coast when things are quieter in Rockhampton and Central Queensland,” he said.

"The especially galling aspect is that Rockhampton, which has a population about the size of a Gold Coast suburb, has a Supreme Court judge to cover Central Queensland.

"Townsville and Cairns have the higher court too,” Mr Simmonds said.

"Yet the Gold Coast, the sixth largest city in Australia with a population heading toward 600,000, is not considered appropriate as a regular Supreme Court venue.

"Instead we are regarded as a provincial outpost of Brisbane in terms of court resources. Feelings are running high because of this.”

Mr Simmonds, litigation director with Parker Simmonds Solicitors and Lawyers, said although Queensland's next State Government elections were not scheduled until October 2020, Gold Coast lawyers were already pushing hard on an issue that could cost the ruling Labor party crucial support on the Gold Coast.

However, Mr Simmonds has not taken into account the kilometres the Central Region jurisdiction covers.

The Supreme Court of Queensland Annual report 2017-2018, released this month, states: "The Central Judge is based in Rockhampton and is responsible for the work of the Court in Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Longreach. He shares the work of the Mackay region with the Northern and Far Northern Judges.”

The Central region encompasses Capricornia, which has a population of 233,931, along with Flynn, which has a population of 100,667, and Hinkler, with a population of 100,687.

Mr Lo Monaco criticised the idea Justice Crow would be taken out of his already busy workload, which included four weeks on the Court of Appeal in Brisbane last year, and said it was like taking services out of regional areas and centralising them in the southeast corner.

Mr Arnold said the work load of the Central Region Judge "is largely personal injuries” and "there is a lot of that work in Central Region given our abattoirs and mines”.

"In the 10 years Justice (Duncan) McMeekin was in the court, at some stage, or more than one stage, he was the busiest Supreme Court judge in Queensland,” he said.

Justice Crow became Central Judge on April 24, 2018, replacing Justice McMeekin.

Mr Lo Monaco pointed out an irony about the situation - that a Gold Coast lawyer who supports the Australian Labor Party wants to add to an already big workload of a judge who is based in the jurisdiction where 14 unionists charged with conspiracy arising from the 1891 Shearers' Strike were tried and 12 convicted. This led to the formation of the ALP in 1899.

It is also the location of another landmark decision in favour of a mine worker - Kerle v BM Alliance Coal Operations, contractor HMP Constructions and employment company Axial HR.

Harold Kerle was awarded $1.25 million compensation after crashing his vehicle in October 2008 while driving home at 6.30am from Norwich Park mine at Middlemount after doing four night shifts in a row.

The annual report showed in 2018, 12 weeks were allocated to sittings in Rockhampton for civil work and eight weeks for criminal work. Four weeks were allocated for sittings in Mackay and two to Bundaberg. The Central Judge sat in the Court of Appeal in Brisbane for four weeks.

"The position has not changed since last year. A Supreme Court circuit to Southport has been allocated in the second half of this year, if there is sufficient work,” Chief Justice Catherine Holmes said.

In the annual report, Chief Justice Holmes wrote: "The trend of increasing criminal lodgements in Rockhampton has continued.

"The figures show that between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, there were 74 indictments lodged, primarily drug offences.

"The number of lodgements increased by nearly 16 per cent (from 102 lodgements in 2017 to 118 in 2018) over the course of the year.

"As a result of representations by the Gold Coast legal profession, the court undertook to hold a sittings at Southport in August 2018,” Chief Justice Holmes wrote in the report.

"For that purpose, practitioners were twice sent notices asking them to identify matters, both criminal and civil, which could be heard at a two-week sittings.

"The response was disappointing, with no civil matters identified and few criminal. However, with the assistance of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Legal Aid Office (Queensland), enough matters were identified to warrant a two-week sittings, which will be the subject of comment in next year's report. The amount of work able to be listed in this way was sufficient to indicate that another sittings in the second half of 2019 would be warranted.

"It is hoped that there will be a higher level of response from the profession in identifying matters which can appropriately be heard at Southport. The low take-up rate compared with other jurisdictions may be explained in part by the fact that the Gold Coast region, while having a greater population than other regional centres, has a much smaller catchment area in terms of geographical size and, so far as criminal matters are concerned, by the smaller number of committing magistrates courts than, for example, Toowoomba.”