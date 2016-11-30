Eyewitness says Yeppen crash caused from domino reaction

10.25am: AN eyewitness of this morning's accident at the Yeppen lagoon says the accident occurred after one motorist braked suddenly and there was a domino effect.

A man in his 70s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after his vehicle landed on its roof on the Capricorn Highway, in the lanes from Gracemere to Rockhampton.

The witness said they were travelling behind a large ute as the lanes merged from dual to single heading towards Rockhampton and the large ute braked suddenly after the lanes had merged.

She said she had to swerve off the side of the road to avoid rear-ending the large ute.

The witness said the man in his 70s was behind her in a small 4WD.

She said he has also braked suddenly, losing control of his vehicle. It has fish-tailed, turned left into the embankment and rolled one and half times.

The witness said the 4WD landed on its roof and heaps of motorists stopped to assist.

She said the police must have been in the area because they were at the scene almost immediately.

10.15am: A MAN in his 70s has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash at Yeppen this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports the man in his 70s was in a stable condition when transported.

8:08am: TRAFFIC is moving, slowly, after a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway this morning.

Reports indicate the vehicle, which rolled, is now off the road on the Gracemere side of the Yeppen roundabout.

It is believed one vehicle is on its roof and three others are pulled over on the side of the road.

It is unclear at this stage if the other three were involved in the crash or motorists who pulled over to help.

8:04am: EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Capricorn Highway.

Reports indicate a man in his 60s has been injured in the crash which is at the Yeppen roundabout.

It is believed motorists stopped to roll the vehicle over to get to the man in the vehicle.

Reports indicate one or two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unknown if any others were in the vehicle.