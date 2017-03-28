'F-bomb' no-one in Rocky wants to drop

The Rockhampton District Disaster Management Group met with emergency services personnel, plus the Livingstone Shire, Gladstone Region and Central Highlands councils today in response to Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

IT'S the f-word no-one in authority wants to drop in Rockhampton at the moment - and you can't blame anyone for that.

Officials remain guarded and don't want to cause unnecessary alarm or panic by definitively saying Rockhampton will flood.

As Cyclone Debbie hits the Queensland coast, there are forecasts for big rainfalls in an already-saturated Fitzroy River system.

The Isaac River is already in flood.

The Bureau said at noon that heavy rainfall with widespread 24 hour totals of 150-250mm was forecast for the region with significantly higher totals possible, particularly in the coastal catchments within the Flood Watch area which includes the Connors-Isaac Rivers which feeds into the Fitzroy system.

As the rainfall moves further inland the catchments at risk from Wednesday, include the Fitzroy.

No doubt the experts have crunched the likely scenarios if some of these falls eventuate, but there are still many unknown factors.

Why would local authorities prematurely add to an already intense situation?

At a Rockhampton District Disaster Management Group media conference a couple of hours ago, those who fronted the camera were adopting a "wait and see approach” when asked about the likelihood of serious flooding in the region.

At this moment in time, the main message was for motorists not to drive through flooded roads.

Everyone knows that big falls in the Fitzroy River catchment can take days to flow through to Rockhampton.

And while it appears that a larger than minor flood for Rockhampton is a very active possibility, we don't need to be in disaster mode any longer than needed.

Dealing with disasters is both stressful and resource intensive.

We know our authorities will activate disaster groups at the right time. Those involved in these groups have the experience and knowledge to handle disasters.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our community,” the region's top cop, Superintendent Ron Van Saane, told media.