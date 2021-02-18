‘F--cking dog’: mother threatens father of child

A mother threatened self harm and swore at the father of one of her children because of his alleged threats to keep their child.

The woman, 22, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence).

The court heard that on October 7 last year, the woman was recorded phoning the father of one of her children threatening to take her own life and calling him a “f--cking dog c--t”.

Legal Aid lawyer Jackie Lynch said that when the father had custody of the child, he “continually threatens not to give the child back”.

“He constantly eggs her on with threats to keep the child,” she said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said: “You’ve got until he’s [the child] 18 to deal with the father, so get some assistance with this.

“The community’s sick of people behaving like this.

“Please get some help around the way that you’re being treated.”

The woman pleaded guilty and was fined $400.