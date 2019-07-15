'F--k the task force': Teen's brazen posts before crimes

Chelsea Marie Evans, 19, pleaded guilty to a string of stealing charges, breaching her bail and the unlawful use of a motor vehicle,

A TEEN posted brazen Facebook photos captioned "f--k the task force, Bonnie and Clyde 2019" hours before police spotted her riding in a stolen car, and days before a crime spree.

Chelsea Marie Evans' was on bail awaiting sentence on an unrelated charge when police spotted her with others inside a stolen car in Birtinya on June 16, and when she stole clothes worth about $200 from TK Maxx Kawana that same day.

Evans of Bli Bli appeared before Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to these two charges, plus further stealing charges on June 19 and 30, and eight breaches of bail between June 17 to July 9.

Sergeant Vicki Kennedy-Grills told the court on two occasions, Evans' social media posts had indicated her involvement in the crimes she later admitted to.

"Police review of that defendant's Facebook account shows numerous posts referencing stolen cars, including a post that stated, 'Just a friendly reminder to lock your cars and garages tonight, f--k the task force, Bonnie and Clyde 2019, lock it or lose it," Sergeant Kennedy-Grills told the court.

Sgt Kennedy-Grills told the court Evans' three co-accused for crimes on June 16 were in custody and included Dean Robert Richards, 23, and Jarred Taylor Strafford, 20.

Mr Richards and Mr Strafford are charged with a string of offences related to the alleged theft of a Blue Care minibus on June 19, when it is alleged the vehicle was driven erratically across the Sunshine Coast with an elderly passenger inside.

On Wednesday, the court heard that on June 19, Evans stole $707 of clothing from Myer at the Sunshine Plaza.

Sgt Kennedy-Grills said earlier that day she rode through the Hungry Jacks, Maroochydore drive-thru , opened the window and stole cash from the register after another person had knocked on the window.

Sgt Kennedy-Grills told the court Evans had posted images of herself on Facebook wearing the same distinct clothing which identified her in CCTV linked to the crimes.

On June 30, Evans stole three bottles of Jim Beam and a bottle of whiskey worth $214 from the BWS in the Sunshine Plaza.

Lawyer Michael Robinson told the court Evans had spent about seven months in custody this year before she was granted bail on unrelated matters due for sentence on August 19.

He told the court she had turned herself in to police on her father's instruction to "sort everything out", and that she was "not beyond redemption".

Mr Robinson told the court Evans struggled with drugs and hoped to go into a rehabilitation facility.

After hearing the facts of the case, Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he had "no words".

"Nothing I say to you is going to make a difference... the only reason you're pleading guilty is because you are in there... and bail in not an option" he said.

Evans agreed to be released under the supervision of probation for 30 months, convictions weren't recorded and no restitution for the stolen items and money was sought as she had no means to pay.

"This is not a dress rehearsal for a better life, this is it," Mr Stjernqvist said.