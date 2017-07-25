'F---tards!': CQ Minister explodes at Premier's office

UPDATE 7.20AM: ROCKHAMPTON MP Bill Byrne has quashed allegations he used the word 'f--ktards' during a recent outburst.

In a statement this morning, Mr Byrne said he categorically refuted the allegation that he has at any time used language intended to insult or denigrate the disabled.

"That is not part of my character and any claim otherwise is false and malicious," Mr Byrne said.

"I acknowledge that in certain circumstances my language can be more suited to the battlefield than the boardroom. I was a career soldier and old habits die hard."

INITIAL: A WILD Bill Byrne exploded into an expletive-laden tirade aimed at the Premier's office, prompting the sudden resignation of his chief of staff.

The Courier-Mail understands that Mr Byrne allegedly described Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's staff as "f--ktards" during the diatribe as shocked public servants and ministerial staff watched on.

Mr Byrne, Queensland's Agriculture Minister, has blamed the pressure of politics for the blow-up, but insisted he could not recall the ­precise expletives he had chosen.

"I can't recall the precise words I used, but it may come as no surprise to those who know me that from time to time, colourful language does pass my lip," he said.

