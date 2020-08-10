‘F*** your multi’: Players sick of punters’ abuse

Mitch Robinson says he is sick of gamblers hurling abuse at players over lost bets. Picture: Michael Klein

Brisbane star Mitch Robinson has lashed out at punters making death threats and vile remarks to AFL players and called for those who can't handle losing a $5 bet to not bet at all.

Robinson said players were increasingly and unfairly receiving blowback on social media on the back of lost bets.

"Public announcement!," Robinson tweeted on Monday.

"Not one AFL player gives a flying f*** how we cost you a $100 multi, it's $5 bet you idiot. If you're struggling with that amount please don't punt in the first place. Death threats & 'hope you do your ACL next game' I dare say we won't pay you out either."

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui responded to Robinson, "Haha, every damn week".

Robinson's comments come after Melbourne forward Jake Melksham also lashed out at a disgruntled punter who sent him a private message last week.

"Hey hero," the punter wrote to Melksham.

"Just letting you know you cost me and my mates our multi. Next time let the big key forward mark it rather than being the hero in a 51-point loss. Anyways have a good night."

Melksham replied "my multi got up so I couldn't give two f…s" with a middle-finger emoji.

The Demons clarified that Melksham - who like many players receives countless gambling-related fury from fans after games - had simply bitten back in jest and was referring to a horse racing multi that he had collected on earlier in the week.

Jake Melksham has been a victim of online abuse. Picture: Michael Klein

One player recently told the Herald Sun they receive a minimum of 20-gambling related messages of fury after every game

"I don't even read them. I just delete them now," the player said

There is a blanket ban on all those employed in the AFL industry betting on AFL matches.

The AFL announced in February that it had agreed to a new five-year deal with corporate bookmaker BetEasy as the code's "Official Wagering Partner".

BetEasy's parent company has since merged with the company that owns Sportsbet.

The deal was sold as "involving an expanded focus on responsible wagering outcomes".

"BetEasy is a valued partner of the AFL and has demonstrated a clear vision to remain the most respected wagering brand in the country," AFL general manager of commercial operations Kylie Rogers said at the time.

AFL players are not the only athletes to cop it from punters, with Aussie tennis battlers also regularly feeling the wrath of gamblers unhappy with their performances.

Callan Ward copped abuse from Essendon fans after he put some mayo on an incident that was awarded a freekick, ultimately producing the matchwinner for the Giants. Picture: Michael Klein

Greater Western Sydney midfielder Callan Ward last week shone a light on increasing online abuse, revealing on Saturday he was subjected to a barrage of online abuse including death threats after Friday night's win over Essendon.

Ward had received a controversial free kick for high contact late in the game, with many believing he exaggerated the contact.

Ward said he had raised the issue not because he had been greatly affected by the online comments but because he knew other players would be.

The abuse was not limited to social media, with Ward also receiving an email to his private account.

"I won't listen to it, but I know there are people that probably would and I think it just has to stop because if you have been getting death threats like I have been getting, some players couldn't handle that," Ward said on 3AW radio.

"I have a lot of Essendon supporters and a lot of AFL supporters commenting on photos of Romeo, my baby, and saying that I am a flog and all this stuff.

"I guess I am copping a fair bit and that's disappointing."