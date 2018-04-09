Ricciardo: ‘This sport can rip your heart out’

AFTER an all day wait for the sun to go down, Daniel Ricciardo's Bahrain Grand Prix lasted just one lap.

The Australian maintained his fourth position on the grid off the start of the race before a mechanical failure forced him to park his Red Bull before the second lap was done.

"Coming in to turn eight I lost all power, everything switched off without warning and I couldn't do anything," Ricciardo said.

"I guess it's an electrical engine issue, maybe battery related but I don't know exactly yet. Obviously, everyone in the team is so disappointed as we genuinely felt like we had a good car today."

The Bahrain GP is not one Red Bull will be wanting to remember, with Ricciardo retiring moments after teammate Max Verstappen picked up a puncture from a clash with Lewis Hamilton for ninth place, the resulting damage ending the team's race after just four laps.

The early exit was a particularly bitter pill to swallow for Ricciardo, who expected his Red Bull to come alive under race conditions.

"The weekend was going pretty good for us and I really believe our race car was even better," he said.

"I know I only did one lap but I could already see Kimi sliding on the rear tyres. I really felt like we were going to be in with a good chance which makes it even more frustrating.

"Being out so early in a race is just the worst feeling; especially when it's a night race and you are up all day waiting for those two hours and after two minutes it's over.

"I get really fired up for Sundays so now I've got two hours of adrenaline stored up inside me and I don't know what to do with it.

"This sport can rip your heart out, it's brutal sometimes."

