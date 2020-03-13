F1 drivers make mockery of fan confusion

In a day of disaster, F1 has been left on the brink with uncertainty over its future and - with tumbling share prices - key figures within the sport will be held accountable.

F1 chiefs pressed ahead with plans to stage this race, despite the pandemic caused by the deadly virus.

It left teams unsure of how to react and fans in the dark in a bad look for the sport in Melbourne.

It became apparently clear from the moment a McLaren team member tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday this was a sport divided.

Divided perfectly according to reports which said the vote among teams on whether to stage the race at a crisis meeting on Thursday night was split 5-5.

So instead of moving forward with a united position, everyone went their own way.

......And Raikkonen and Vettel go home pic.twitter.com/UL6c2r8Lca — F1 Random Images (@F1RandomImages) March 12, 2020

As supporters stood outside Albert Park eagerly awaiting updates on Friday morning, Ferrari driver Seb Vettel and Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen were already boarding flights home at Melbourne Airport.

"We're working through today's programming and scheduling," an official told fans, as a flight manifest with Vettel and Raikkonen's names was circulating online. "We apologise for any delays however gate opening has been delayed."

Kimi takes the lead from Seb at the first corner for the race home! #F1 #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/Gf1ANFcI3J — Marklife (@MarkJBastin72) March 12, 2020

Some teams - most probably those who weren't ready to give up on the race - were also standing clueless in the paddock.

Formula One teams wait outside the entrance to the pits. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Then came Australian Grand Prix chairman Paul Little, who instead of keeping his mouth shut as he entered thought it would be a good idea to answer news reporters with inconsistent answers.

Little told Nine the Grand Prix would go ahead as planned over the next three days before telling Seven immediately afterwards "we'll have to wait and see".

I asked Paul Little is Melb GP going ahead he said “yes” he then put me onto his media advisor who told me GP proceeding as planned for next thre days, gates open 845am. I repeated it saying I am about to go to air with this info am I right. The reply “yes” @TheTodayShow — Christine Ahern (@ChristineAhern) March 12, 2020

Perhaps sensing the chaos, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews attempted to provide some clarity - but he could only go so far.

On the advice of public health officials fans would not be allowed in to the track regardless of if there was a race or not, Andrews said ahead of a government meeting in Sydney. But an hour later they were still lined up and the official cancellation didn't come until 10.08am.

It was almost 12 hours after the McLaren team announcement should have seen F1's contingency plan kick in - given the likelihood of an outbreak in the paddock.

But with their reluctance to scrap this season-opening event, and with seemingly no accountability, there was a deafening silence.

If you are confused about the status of the Australian F1 GP, join the club 🤔 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) March 12, 2020

Nothing from F1 chief Chase Carey or FIA president, Jean Todt. There was nothing either from F1 managing director Ross Brawn despite him being seen at the track during the day.

An embarrassing guessing game eschewed while F1's owner, Liberty Media's share price tumbled rapidly.

Now serious questions will be asked about the planning and crisis management of F1.

The lack of medical advice left team's guessing and making up their own procedures to limit exposure to the virus.

There were no media guidelines from professor Gerard Saillant, president of the FIA Medical Commission, who was heading up their "crisis cell" designed to monitor the virus.

Some will be questioning just why F1 pressed ahead with plans to come to the other side of the world in the first place, bringing 4,500 visitors from Europe, including virus-hit Italy.

And perhaps why they were let in to Australia as well.

- with The Sun