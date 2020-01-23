Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Ricciardo's donated gear should fetch a decent price. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty
Daniel Ricciardo's donated gear should fetch a decent price. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty
Motor Sports

F1 stars get right behind bushfire cause

23rd Jan 2020 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMULA One, whose 2020 season starts in Melbourne on March 15, has announced an auction to help areas most affected by the Australian bushfires.

The sport said in a statement that drivers, teams, partners and the governing body were contributing exclusive items and experiences to be auctioned.

Items included racing gloves and shoes used by Aussie driver Daniel Ricciardo last season, his first with Renault, as well as race suits worn by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Alex Albon in 2019.

Teams have offered factory visits and meet-and-greets in the Melbourne paddock with drivers and team principals, including six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

The FIA will provide a hot lap of the Albert Park circuit in the official safety car and a visit to race control during the grand prix, and dinner with Formula One's managing director for motorsport, Ross Brawn, is also up for bids.

"Australia has always been and will continue to be a very special place for Formula One," Formula One said in a statement.

"The Australian people are an integral part of our tight-knit community and we send our condolences to everyone affected by the awful fires."

Hamilton has already said he is donating $730,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in the fires.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire relief daniel ricciardo fl formula one lewis hamilton max verstappen melbourne grand prix

Just In

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet
    • 23rd Jan 2020 12:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater stolen car found, police pursuit called off

        premium_icon Blackwater stolen car found, police pursuit called off

        News Multiple police were chasing the vehicle this morning, with another group connected to the offence evading police on foot.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 10:42 AM
        Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        premium_icon Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        News Lauga: A decision on the 1500 job project was due on June 24, 2019

        Man involved in hit and run, and then assault

        premium_icon Man involved in hit and run, and then assault

        News He was released from the watchouse and offended again.

        Offender charger over alleged hotel gelblaster shooting

        premium_icon Offender charger over alleged hotel gelblaster shooting

        Crime He aimed the replica weapon at a staff member at the Leichardt Hotel