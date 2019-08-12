Fab four impress Capras coach
RUGBY LEAGUE: The four Capras 20s players who stepped up to the Intrust Super Cup on Saturday night got big raps from coach David Faiumu.
Faiumu was impressed with the effort and enthusiasm Blake Moore, Chalice Atoi, Isaiah Conway and Wes Sisifa brought to the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras clash with the Townsville Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks won 32-6 at Browne Park, with five-eighth Jaelen Feeney scoring a hat-trick in the team's eighth straight victory.
The visitors were on the board in the third minute and took an 18-nil lead to the break.
They scored two more tries in the second half before Capras centre BJ Aufaga-Toomaga ran in a consolation try late in the game.
Faiumu said his players dug deep and the effort was better for longer periods.
"The downside was we handed the ball over too much. Good teams like that they capitalise and make you pay for it,” he said.
"There were times there we were too one-out. We can't afford to be one-out against a big team like that.
"When we got fatigued and were under the pump we resorted back to some bad habits.
"But they will get better, they'll learn from that and continue to get better.”
The Capras have a tough run home, playing top-eight teams in their last three games.
They have away games against the Redcliffe Dolphins and Norths Devils before hosting the Burleigh Bears on Saturday, August 31.
ISC LADDER
Sunshine Coast Falcons 38
Wynnum Manly Seagulls 32
Townsville Blackhawks 30
Burleigh Bears 30
Norths Devils 26
Tweed Heads Seagulls 22
Easts Tigers 21
Redcliffe Dolphins 20
Ipswich Jets 16
Mackay Cutters 14
Souths Logan Magpies 13
Northern Pride 8
PNG Hunters 7
CQ Capras 3