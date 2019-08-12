Menu
UNDER PRESSURE: CQ Capras skipper Jack Madden sends a kick down field as the Townsville Blackhawks defence moves in.
Rugby League

Fab four impress Capras coach

Pam McKay
by
12th Aug 2019 3:56 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The four Capras 20s players who stepped up to the Intrust Super Cup on Saturday night got big raps from coach David Faiumu.

Faiumu was impressed with the effort and enthusiasm Blake Moore, Chalice Atoi, Isaiah Conway and Wes Sisifa brought to the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras clash with the Townsville Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks won 32-6 at Browne Park, with five-eighth Jaelen Feeney scoring a hat-trick in the team's eighth straight victory.

The visitors were on the board in the third minute and took an 18-nil lead to the break.

They scored two more tries in the second half before Capras centre BJ Aufaga-Toomaga ran in a consolation try late in the game.

Faiumu said his players dug deep and the effort was better for longer periods.

"The downside was we handed the ball over too much. Good teams like that they capitalise and make you pay for it,” he said.

"There were times there we were too one-out. We can't afford to be one-out against a big team like that.

"When we got fatigued and were under the pump we resorted back to some bad habits.

"But they will get better, they'll learn from that and continue to get better.”

The Capras have a tough run home, playing top-eight teams in their last three games.

They have away games against the Redcliffe Dolphins and Norths Devils before hosting the Burleigh Bears on Saturday, August 31.

ISC LADDER

Sunshine Coast Falcons 38

Wynnum Manly Seagulls 32

Townsville Blackhawks 30

Burleigh Bears 30

Norths Devils 26

Tweed Heads Seagulls 22

Easts Tigers 21

Redcliffe Dolphins 20

Ipswich Jets 16

Mackay Cutters 14

Souths Logan Magpies 13

Northern Pride 8

PNG Hunters 7

CQ Capras 3

