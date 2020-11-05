Menu
The external facade is suffering progressive weakening due to the harsh coastal weather.
Council News

Facade works at coast carpark as ‘harsh weather’ takes toll

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
TEMPORARY fencing will be installed across the top level of the Yeppoon Town Centre Carpark façade today.

Following the advice of engineering consultants, Livingstone Shire Council is planning for the section of the façade above the Hill St entrance to be removed within the next two weeks.

Temporary fencing to restrict access to the footpath and carpark entrance in Hill St is expected to be erected today.

This work is required due to the Corten materials used on the external façade of the outdoor car park suffering progressive weakening as a result of the harsh coastal weather conditions. Council is investigating options to solve this issue.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

