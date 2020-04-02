Menu
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 8:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

