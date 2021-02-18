Menu
Changes to Facebook is affecting BOM, Queensland Health etc
News

Facebook crisis: See which CQ sites were shut down today

JANN HOULEY
18th Feb 2021 11:23 AM
Central Queensland residents are struggling to comprehend the seemingly arbitrary decision by Facebook to shut down an enormous number of sites.

Queensland Health’s page has been shut down in the middle of a pandemic, and also the Bureau of Meteorology.

‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

Closer to home, it is not only the media sites – Morning Bulletin, CQ Today, 7News CQ, 9 News CQ and ABC Capricornia – which have been wiped out.

The region’s tourism advocate, Capricorn Enterprise, is down as well as the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service page.

It is bad timing for the rescue service which was planning celebrations today for the 25th anniversary of its first rescue.

The Morning Bulletin has checked local tourist sites such as The Capricorn Caves and Koorana Crocodile Farm, which are unaffected as yet.

Schools and sports club sites also seem to be intact.

If your business or enterprise has also been impacted, please let us know by emailing morningbulletin@news.com.au

Nation-wide, there are reports coming in that Facebook has shut down such pages as the Gardening Australia TV and the Harvey Norman retailer.

“This is nuts,” Treasurer Cameron Dick said.

“Queenslanders need access to accurate and trustworthy sources for health information.”

The Morning Bulletin will be updating this story throughout this extraordinary day.

In the meantime, stay up to date with local breaking news and community coverage by subscribing to the Bulletin’s news alerts.

To do this, head to the ‘My Profile’ section on the Morning Bulletin website, select ‘newsletters’ and tick the box beside ‘breaking news’. You can also select morning and afternoon newsletters to ensure you don’t miss any news. Remember to click save.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

