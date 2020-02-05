Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LinkedIn, Facebook, Snapchat and other phone Apps on iPhone screen
LinkedIn, Facebook, Snapchat and other phone Apps on iPhone screen
Crime

Facebook fraud lands mother of three in court

Arthur Gorrie
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan was sympathetic on Monday after hearing of the tragedy which had destabilised the life of a woman brought before the court for fraud.

Mother of three, Shelley Gay, 41, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining $200 by selling a phone on Facebook, despite not having yet paid it off.

The offence occurred between August 14 and November 24 last year when, according to solicitor Chris Anderson, she found herself in financial need.

He told the court her life had been rocked by the recent death of her three-month-old grandchild and this had "led to a cascade of issues."

"She was ultimately unable to continue the payments. It is her first time before the court on anything," Mr Anderson said.

"I have a great deal of sympathy for your situation," Mr Callaghan said.

"You may need a bit of guidance on your financial situation," he said, placing her on six months' probation.

More Stories

Show More
facebook fraud
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tropical Cyclone could form in the Coral Sea by next week

        premium_icon Tropical Cyclone could form in the Coral Sea by next week

        Weather Bureau: ‘Environmental conditions are expected to improve from the weekend’

        • 5th Feb 2020 10:02 AM
        Top ratings for popular television program

        premium_icon Top ratings for popular television program

        TV Why Queenslanders couldn’t get enough of the tv adventure series.

        ‘Pinnacle event of junior motocross’ planning begins

        premium_icon ‘Pinnacle event of junior motocross’ planning begins

        News Rockhampton Regional Council pledges to sponsor major event with $15,000.

        Serious hand injury following dog bite

        premium_icon Serious hand injury following dog bite

        News He was taken to hospital last night