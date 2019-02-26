Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.
A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail. Derrick Den Hollander
News

Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

26th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.

Adrian Jeffrey McMillan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of fraud - dishonestly obtaining from another.

The court was told on September 19, 2018 that McMillan posted to Facebook an advertisement to sell a phone. The advertised price was $170.

McMillan was contacted by a woman. Arrangements were made and the woman transferred the money into McMillan's account.

When the woman asked for the phone McMillan told her he was in Brisbane and would post it.

The woman waited three days, contacted McMillan several times but never received a response.

On January 15, 2019 the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch came knocking at McMillan's door.

McMillan told police he didn't have the phone.

The court was told the 26-year-old had a criminal history of similar offending.

He was sentenced to two months' jail wholly suspended for 12 months. A conviction was recorded and he was ordered to pay restitution.

More Stories

court crime facebook fraud gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrate court scam
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    premium_icon Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    Politics Scheme to create $4.5m Subbies Income Fund to ensure subbies were not left penniless when builders liquidated.

    • 26th Feb 2019 5:48 AM
    NEW PROJECT: Hundreds of jobs for huge $550m solar farm

    premium_icon NEW PROJECT: Hundreds of jobs for huge $550m solar farm

    Environment EXCLUSIVE: Proposed CQ solar farm would power 200,000 homes

    $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    premium_icon $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    Crime The sick cow had been transported from Clermont

    Burnouts while four times the legal limit

    premium_icon Burnouts while four times the legal limit

    Crime Police found part of a tyre and dark marks indicating burnouts