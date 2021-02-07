Facebook Live captures horror moment

Footage has emerged of onlookers ducking for cover as shots are fired at protests in Myanmar against a military coup, demanding the release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Videos posted to Facebook on Sunday afternoon show people hiding as armed soldiers move up the street in Myawaddy, near the border with Thailand.

Shots can be heard as onlookers duck down.

Picture: Facebook

It's not yet known whether the shots heard are from live bullets or other, less lethal munitions designed to break up the crowd.

Protests took place around the country and in neighbouring Thailand amid ongoing demonstrations calling for an end to the military coup and the release of Ms Suu Kyi.

Ms Suu Kyi was deposed by the military at the start of February over allegations of election rigging, and has since been charged for possessing allegedly illegally imported walkie talkies.

Ms Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), secured a landslide victory in the country's November election, winning more than 80 per cent of the votes.

The military is yet to present convincing evidence to back up their claims of electoral fraud.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Parliamentarians for Human Rights chair Charles Santiago said the charges were "an absurd move by the junta to try to legitimise their illegal power grab".

Myanmar President Win Myint has also been detained and accused of breaking coronavirus rules while meeting with people on the campaign trail.

Ms Suu Kyi's Australian adviser Sean Turnell was recently detained as well, but not before sending a message to Reuters staff at a bureau in the country.

"I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained," the Macquarie University economics professor said in a message he signed off with a smiling face emoji.

"Being charged with something, but not sure what," Prof Turnell added.

"I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything."

Australian economist Sean Turnell with Aung San Suu Kyi.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne issued a statement saying the government is "deeply concerned" about reports of Australians being arbitrarily detained in Myanmar.

"We are providing consular assistance to a number of Australians in Myanmar. In particular, we have serious concerns about an Australian who has been detained at a police station," Ms Payne said.

"We have called in the Myanmar Ambassador and registered the Australian Government's deep concern about these events."

Our embassy in the country's biggest city Yangon has been contacting Australians in the country to check on their safety "to the extent communications allow".

The military recently took steps to close down the internet in the country, but low resolution footage appears to have still made it on to Facebook, despite bans on the platform as well as Twitter and Instagram.

As the coup unfolded last Monday, a woman livestreaming a fitness class carried on seemingly unaware as blacked out vehicles arrived to enact the coup.

