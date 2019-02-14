Facebook slammed over bullying video move

A still from the bullying video posted on Facebook which has since been removed by the social media giant.

A still from the bullying video posted on Facebook which has since been removed by the social media giant.

A MAN who shared a horrifying video of Gold Coast schoolgirls callously bullying another teen to commit suicide has slammed Facebook after the social media giant deleted it.

The man, who says he is a friend of the bullied girl's family, posted the vile video yesterday and it quickly went viral.

It showed Gold Coast schoolgirls, believed to be from Helensvale High, threatening to kill a classmate and taunting her to commit suicide.

The target of the abuse was not present.

The target of the abuse was not present in the video.

"Everyone f**ing hates you and everyone wants to kill you," one girl yells at the camera.

"You're going to probably kill yourself before I kill you, but you know what? I want to kill you."

A second girl then threatens to stomp on the target of their abuse.

The post attracted hundreds of comments encouraging the family to go to police while others called for the girls involved to be expelled.

Overnight, the man who posted the video said it had been deemed by Facebook as "not acceptable" content and was removed.

"Is bullying (acceptable) … child suicide from this?," he posted.

"ZERO tolerance (to bullying) is!"

If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, beyondblue on 1300 22 4636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800