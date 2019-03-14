Menu
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Technology

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outages

by Staff Writers and wires
14th Mar 2019 6:20 AM

FACEBOK says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 3am AEST in parts of the United States, including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere.

Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected.

Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance".

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 5.15am AEST or which regions were affected.

