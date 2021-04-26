Menu
Facebook shuts down Craig Kelly

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
26th Apr 2021 1:53 PM

 

Controversial MP Craig Kelly has had his Facebook profile removed by the social media giant for his "repeated" spreading of misinformation about COVID-19.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesman said the platform didn't allow "anyone, including elected officials, to share misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm, or COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts.

"We have clear policies against this type of content and have removed Mr Kelly's Facebook page for repeated violations of this policy."

Prior to removing his profile, Facebook had pulled several of Mr Kelly's posts which had violated the company's Misinformation and Harm policy.

Mr Kelly quit the Liberal Party to join the crossbench in February, after heavy criticism for his commentary about COVID-19, as well as for his handling of serious allegations made against one of his staffers.

