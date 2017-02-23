33°
News

Facebook stars: Coast butchers surprised by 'insane' support not to cut penalty rates

Adam Wratten
| 26th Feb 2017 9:51 AM
Yeppoon Central Meats has gained big community support by vowing not to cut staff penalty rates.
Yeppoon Central Meats has gained big community support by vowing not to cut staff penalty rates.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 11.15am: The co-owner of Yeppoon Central Meats says she's been blown away by social media support for the business after the call not to cut penalty rates.

Katie Kona, who owns the butchers with her husband Zen (pictured below), said the level of support had been "crazy” since she made a post about 6am yesterday.

Katie and Zen Kona from Yeppoon Central Meats.
Katie and Zen Kona from Yeppoon Central Meats. Chris Ison ROK170813cyeppoonrace

"It's insane, I didn't expect it to go viral,” Katie told The Morning Bulletin.

She said she and Zen both agreed not to make any cuts at their store after they first heard about the Fair Work Commission's ruling to slash rates.

READ: Unions take to streets as Sunday penalty rates cut.

READ: Rocky worker says penalty rate cut is 'laughable'.

"It was the first thing we thought after we heard the news on television,” Katie said.

"These are our staff. They have families. They are all fathers and they rely on these rates.

"We have managed to afford these rates for the eight years we've run the business.”

She said the business employed seven staff.

Katie's big fear is that the cuts will lead to people spending less locally.

She said cutting people's pay would reduce their local spend which would, in time, hurt small businesses.

She said she hadn't been advised if the cuts would be enforced for the business, but thought a butchery would be classed as retail.

Katie said she respected the right of other businesses to make the right call for them, but she urged bosses to be fair.

"We knew people had some opinions about this issue,” Katie said.

"But I've been very surprised by how much support we've been shown.”

EARLIER: A YEPPOON butchers has taken on social media hero status after a Facebook post supporting its workers.

A post on the Yeppoon Central Meats Facebook page promises the company will not cut staff's weekend penalty rates.

It has received more than 2.6k likes, been shared 1000 times and has more than 150 comments of support in just 24 hours.

Many of the posts congratulate the company's management for its pro-active stance.

Earlier this week, a decision by the Fair Work Commission determined to cut standard hourly Sunday and public holiday rates for workers across a number of employment sectors, including hospitality and retail.

Yeppoon Central Meats has gained big community support by vowing not to cut staff penalty rates.
Yeppoon Central Meats has gained big community support by vowing not to cut staff penalty rates.

"Yeppoon Central Meats will NOT be cutting our staffs penalty rates!,” the post reads.

"We are a 7 day a week family owned retail business with staff that rely on their penalty rates to pay their mortgages, school fees, bills and to put food on their tables.

"Staff are people too and are the back bone of our business, without them we have no business.

"Unfortunately these pay cuts will have a butterfly effect across all businesses as people will have less of their pay to spend

"SUPPORT LOCAL and we will support you.”

In responding to some comments on the post, the butchers said: "We do understand that other businesses do struggle with weekend rates.

"We support all businesses with their decisions regarding this as long as they do it with best regards for their business and not for self gratification.

"We lose money on public holidays too unfortunately which does make things hard but we always pull through which we are thankful for.”

One comment said: "We own a 7 day a week retail business where we have no choice but to open 7 days a week.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Busby Marou debut at #1 on ARIA charts

Busby Marou debut at #1 on ARIA charts

The CQ band beat out artists such as Adele and Ed Sheeran to claim the title

REVEALED: The CQ pubs set to receive a face lift this year

The old Saleyards Hotel is set to become a rum distillery. Pictured are the new owners Warren and Catie Brewer with the children L-R Henry (3), and Otis (1).

If renovations are not already happening there are plans for TLC

Fay Owens: A great lady remembered

REMEMBERED: Fay Owens

Tribute for one of our amazing women

What's on around Central Queensland today

NEW HEIGHTS: Physipole Studios Rockhampton's Robyn Peddlesden is excited to share her love of pole dancing with Rockhampton.

From pole dancing to the nines carnival

Local Partners

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Having spent close to nine decades in Central Queensland one local man has seen the beef industry change significantly.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

JOIN IN: Katie Vale finds the volunteer experience on game day at Browne Park a rewarding one and encourages others to get involved.

Capras issues call for game day volunteers

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Great Renovator on a Large Block

72 Knight Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $229,000 Neg

Just listed is this great renovator or perfect for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance to Park Avenue shops, Primary schools and Park Avenue...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Beautiful Contemporary Home On Acreage

22 To 24 Jolinda Way, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $599,000

This amazing property has a show case finish, the result is a stunning expression of family living with high ceilings, indulgent spaces enhanced by openness and...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

THESE ARE THE VIEWS FROM YOUR NEW HOME!!

28 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $599,000...

Commanding an incredible elevated position with breathtaking views, this outstanding home on 955m squared delivers a luxurious, superbly zoned executive family...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!