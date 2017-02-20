Facebook, text messages seal drug dealer's fate

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been sentenced to three years prison after a mobile phone revealed his drug dealing business.

Joshua Adam Bradshaw pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton this morning to six counts of supply dangerous drugs and three of possession.

The court heard a search of Bradshaw's home on July 24, 2015 found a variety of drugs in clip seal bags and evidence of dealing.

Police found over 11gm of a white substance, later found to contain 7.2gm of pure methamphetamine, over 8gm of a second substance, found to contain 1.13gm pure MDMA and a quantity of cannabis.

Facebook and text messages on a phone at the property showed four offers to supply drugs and two confirmed sales of "relatively small amounts”, except for one occasion when a quarter of an ounce was offered for $3000.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said the 29-year-old still had the "unwavering support” of his mother and father, despite an extensive history of drug offences.

He said Bradshaw started drinking at 15 and was using cannabis at 16.

By his late teens, Bradshaw was using methamphetamine "on a daily basis”.

Bradshaw was on parole for other offences when police searched his house.

Mr Ahlstrand said Bradshaw was set on a drug-free future after prison.

Justice Duncan McMeekin sentenced Bradshaw to three years imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole from December 12.