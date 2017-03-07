Facebook warning for parents: Why kids shouldn't travel to school alone

Police are reminding parents not to let their young children travel to school alone.

PARENTS of students at a Rockhampton primary school are being reminded to make sure their children are safe on their way to and from school.

Frenchville State School has post a reminder on Facebook to parents that children under the age of 12 cannot walk or ride to school alone.

The post contained an alert from the Queensland Police Service.

A Facebook post reminding parents of the law about children under the age of 12 travelling to school alone. Adam Wratten

"Police conduct regular patrols of the primary school to ensure the safety of children at the school, and on their way to and from school,” says the alert, which was provided to the school by a parent.

"In the first few weeks of this term, police have noticed a number of children under the age of 12 walking or riding to school without any proper supervision.

"Kids under 12 cannot walk or ride to school alone, there must be some level of supervision.

"Blatant disregard for this responsibility has already led to criminal charges against a parent in Miles and others could easily face prosecution.

"We are determined to provide the safest possible environment for our kids and our community and we ask everyone to play their part.”

The Criminal Code of Queensland stipulates that: "A person who, having the lawful care or charge of a child under 12 years, leaves the child for an unreasonable time without making reasonable provision for the supervision and care of the child during that time commits a misdemeanour. Maximum penalty - 3 years imprisonment.”

Rockhampton police Child Protection Unit Detective Sergeant Angus Kerr said while he wasn't aware of any prosecutions for this in Rockhampton in recent years, the legislation was clear.

Det Sgt Kerr said no child under the age of 12 should travel alone.

However, in investigating a case he said police would always consider a number of relevant factors, such as how far a youth would have to travel and if there were other older people travelling with them.

"We would have to look at this on a case-by-case basis,” Det Sgt Kerr said.