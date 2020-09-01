Menu
Facebook’s threat to ban Aussie news

by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
1st Sep 2020 10:51 AM

 

Social media giant Facebook is threatening to remove all news content from its platform in Australia and will not even allow users to post stories for friends in a bid to avoid paying for the news it uses.

The threat follows moves by Australia's competition watchdog to force tech giants Facebook and Google to compensate Australian media outlets for the use of their content - a move that would set a worldwide precedent.

Facebook issued its extreme reaction to the move this morning, with Australia and New Zealand managing director Will Easton saying it would ban all news content from Australian users if the law proceeded.

"Assuming this draft code becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram," he said in a statement.

"This is not our first choice - it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia's news and media sector."

Mr Easton said Facebook objected most strongly to the "perplexing" argument that Facebook should "pay news organisations for content" while ignoring "the financial value we bring publishers".

The multibillion-dollar tech giant also reiterated an earlier argument that news was not a big money-spinner for it.

"The ACCC presumes that Facebook benefits most in its relationship with publishers, when in fact the reverse is true," he said.

"News represents a fraction of what people see in their News Feed and is not a significant source of revenue for us."

More to come.

