Facelift underway for popular CQ boat ramp

THE SKI Gardens boat ramp is receiving a face lift worth $250,000 with the project set to be finished by mid-August.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said it was great to see workers from Australian Marine and Civil on the Ski Gardens site.

"This boat ramp is extremely popular and the rebuild will bring it up to current safety standards and make launching and retrieval of vessels easier for recreational boaties,” he said.

"This latest investment through the Marine Infrastructure Fund is another important Palaszczuk Government project to cater for the increased activity on the river since the introduction of the net-free zone.

"We know that word is spreading about the great fishing to be had in Rockhampton and it's important that we have the right facilities in place to support Rockhampton Regional Council's recreational fishing development strategy.”

Mr Bryne said a few weeks ago he unveiled the design for a new four lane boat ramp on the northern side of the Fitzroy River adjacent to Callaghan Park.

"That Palaszczuk Government is investing $3 million into that facility and work there will start soon,” he said.

"Both facilities will be operating before the next Barra season and that's important for all those recreational fishers who want to gain access to the river, whether they are locals or tourists.”

Mr Byrne said public access to the Ski Gardens ramp would be closed during construction and he thanked boaties for their patience during the works.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the upgraded ramp back in action next month,” he said.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson said Council was very excited about the many positive benefits that the ramp upgrade would bring for a wide range of river users.

"This facility will provide enhanced access to the freshwater reaches of the Fitzroy River for the recreational fishing and water sports community,” Cr Wickerson said.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Infrastructure Committee Chair Councillor Tony Williams echoed both Mr Byrne's and Councillor Wickerson's comments.

"With 5100 registered boats in the Region, there's no doubt this Ski Gardens boat ramp upgrade will be a major boost for local boaties. Fishing and boating tourism is growing in popularity every year, so the long term benefits of marine infrastructure upgrades in the coming two years will reach far beyond the fishing community and well into the business community,” Cr Williams said.