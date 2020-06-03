Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

THESE are the faces of Queensland's road toll.

A Queensland Police Service report has revealed that despite the state's coronavirus pandemic lockdown, more people have died on the roads in the first five months of 2020 than did in 2019.

From January to the end of May this year, 91 lives were lost on Queensland roads. Over the same period in 2019 84 people were killed.

Among them are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters. These are just some of their stories.

Aaron Young, 30, was hit and killed by a truck while he was loading a trailer.

Aaron Young, from Boronia Heights, was loading a car onto a trailer for a friend when an Isuzu truck hit him in a suburban street, south of Brisbane, earlier this month.

The 30-year-old was remembered by his father as a kind person who loved cars.

Mr Young's distraught mum said he was the big brother with a big heart to siblings, Ashleigh and twins Dylan and Chloe.

Brad Fox, 33, died in a car crash near Caboolture.

Rural firefighter and father of five, Brad Fox, was killed in a truck rollover at Caboolture in February.

Mr Fox, 33, joined the Narangba Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) in 2003 and had been a member of the Delaneys Creek RFB since 2016.

Highfields teenager Mac Allen was killed when he fell from the back of a ute.

Mac Allen, 16, died when he fell from the back of a ute at Bowenville Reserve, northwest of Toowoomba in January.

The Highfields State Secondary College student and Toowoomba resident was remembered for his "pure heart" and "contagious smile".

Reece Williams loved camping, cars and fishing.

Reece Williams, 19, was killed when his ute struck a culvert and flipped on its side in Townsville in March.

The Alice River man was trapped in his car and died at the scene.

After his passing, Mr Williams' girlfriend, Rose Cash, said heaven had gained "the best and biggest angel that could've ever walked this earth".

Jessy Jackson, 19, of Longreach, died in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday February 23.

Longreach man Jessy Jackson, 19, died in a single motorcycle crash in Longreach in February.

Mr Jackson was described by family and friends as a great kid, with a cheeky and fun personality.

Mersina Axiom, 36-year-old mother-of-three, was killed in a horror Redland Bay crash. Photo Supplied Facebook

Redland Bay mum Mersina Axiom was killed in February when the mini-van she was driving was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Serpentine Creek Rd.

Her friends remembered her as a loving mother and friend "willing to help anybody".

Jamie Cavanagh was killed in a crash on the Warrego Hwy in March.

Jamie Cavanagh was killed in a crash at the Minden Crossroads on the Warrego Hwy in March.

The 47-year-old father was remembered as a "free riding spirit" who was loved by family and friends.

Matthew Barnes died after his car hit a power pole in Burpengary. Photo: Supplied by family

Moreton Bay man Matthew Barnes, 31, was driving home from friend's place in March when his car hit a power pole and killed him.

His sister Hollie Brandon said their family was "devastated" and described Mr Barnes as "there for everyone, he was there for his friends, he was there for me and the family."

"He was a funny bloke, quirky, he told it how it was," she said.

Taylah Pearson was killed after a quad bike rollover near Ayr.

Taylah Pearson was killed in a quad bike crash outside Ayr in May.

She was a passenger on the bike when it rolled, leaving her in a critical condition. She was taken to the Townsville Hospital where she died.

Her sister Brytni Pearson said Taylah's family were surprised to discover, after her death, she was a registered organ donor.

"Even in death she still amazes us all," she said.

"Some of her organs were too damaged but we are happy to say that Taylah has saved a few lives. One has her beautiful heart and three have her liver, one being a baby."

John Van Stelten, pictured with his wife Sabina. John was director of Blue Ribbon Specialised Services and Excalibur Home Services. Photo: Facebook

Townsville men John Van Stelten and Mark Dunstan were killed in a crash on the Bruce Hwy outside Mackay in February.

Mr Van Stelten's wife Sabina had been following his GPS as he drove back north and saw their van was stopped right where a fatal crash had been reported.

Police said their van had attempted a U-turn and was struck by a B-double truck following behind it.

Mrs Van Stelten said the deaths had left their family in shock.

"We still don't really believe it. I'm just expecting him to come down the driveway any second," she said.

Kevin "Jock" James, 60, has been remembered as a kind man who loved the country.

Kevin "Jock" James was driving a tractor slashing grass on the side of the Gregory Developmental Hwy in March when his vehicle was hit by a truck.

Mr James's son Clinton, said his father was a "bushy through and through" who spent decades on the land breaking in horses, and working in the mining and transport industries.

His heartbroken family has been left searching answers.

Luke Bruton was one of two car crash victims near Emerald.

Emerald father-of-three Luke Bruton, 28, was killed in a car crash north of Emerald in January.

A 19-year-old woman was also killed in the crash.

Friends described Mr Bruton as a "true legend and an outstanding human" while the mother of his two sons said "they know their daddy loves them so much and we love you too".

Gordon Santo (centre) was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy near Mackay.

Gordon Santo could have played in the NRL, but the "gentle giant" did not want to do anything that would take him away from his family.

The much loved north Queensland rugby league identity was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy in April.

Mr Santo's former couch at Charters Towers Doug Pitt said while he was a talented footy player, his love was his family.

"He was a very fun, happy go lucky fella who prided himself on his family and nothing else," Mr Pitt said.

"He brought a presence with him - he was a big fella but he had a heart and he lived for his family."

Mother of six Sharon France, 40, was killed after two vehicles collided at Alligator Creek. Pictured with her husband Bradley France Picture Supplied

Mum-of-six Sharon France was killed and her nine-month-old son left in a critical condition in a head on crash between a truck and her SUV in February.

Bradley France, Sharon's husband of 10 years said their family was "distraught" at losing her.

"We're devastated, but we've got to be positive as well," he said.

"The kids are distraught, but I have got to try and do the right thing by them."

Their nine-month-old son Kaiden was in a medically-induced coma for six days following the crash.

Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were tragically killed in a head-on car crash near Gympie on Friday. A relative has said they were "two of the most loving people you would meet."

Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Gympie in March.

The vehicle they were travelling in crashed head on into an SUV on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda. They died at the scene.

Mr Jensen's brother Lyle said Lindsay and Robyn were animal lovers who rescued dogs and raised orphaned lambs on their properties.

"(Lindsay) was in his heart the most beautiful person you would wish to meet," he said.

"Robyn had a beautiful, gentle nature. Her family all loved her dearly. From the first day I met her she loved me like her own brother - that says a lot about a person."

Joshua Luke Rackemann, 23, was killed in a crash on April 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied

Loyal, hilarious, giving, caring. Just some of the words Joshua Rackemann's friends used to describe him.

Mr Rackemann, 23, was killed in a head-on collisions with a logging truck near Goomeri in April.

Friend James McAskill said Mr Rackemann would "go out of his way to help anyone"".

"He was really good natured and always trying to help people, often to his detriment at times.

"Josh was also hilarious. He was so funny and he had this ridiculously funny laugh.

"He howled like a hyena."

Originally published as Faces of Qld's horror road toll… here are their stories