Facing audition jitters and stage fright: students ready for Bard Awards

Facing the 'casting director' (Amanda Hock) at the Perfecting Your Audition Technique workshop are Fleur Hilse, Zoey Baker, Dominic Chavasse, Jenna Vassella and Emily Ellis

Auditioning for a role in a show doesn’t have to be a nerve-racking experience, according to one of Central Queensland’s more seasoned performers.

Amanda Lock, most recently star of Mamma Mia the Musical, was on hand to give local youngsters’ confidence a boost leading up to next weekend’s inaugural Bard Awards.

“Audition tips and skills are fundamental for an actor’s toolkit,” she said, while reminding her charges to stop fidgeting.

“Starting to practise these techniques from a young age is important to ensure this process becomes second nature.”

Her session on Perfecting Your Audition Technique followed a morning session at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on The Actor’s Toolbox, led by Tegan Devine.

Ms Devine, principal of Devine Dance and Drama, will serve as adjudicator and award prizes at the Bard Awards where students in grades 7-12 will present a monologue, duologue or group scene of their choice.

An initiative of Rockhampton Regional Council, The Bard Awards are an opportunity for students to rehearse and perform a dramatic work and receive professional advice and assistance along the way.

The workshop sessions concluded on Sunday afternoon with a Voice, Body and The Body class by facilitator Oliver Skrzypczynski.

Ms Lock said she is always amazed by the scope of talent among the region’s younger performers.

“It was great to see such enthusiasm and professionalism in a young group,” she said.

The Bard Awards run over three sessions Friday 4 and Saturday 5 September.