Failed appeal over sugar miller's death costs WHSQ thousands

THE Workplace Health and Safety ombudsman has been ordered to pay Wilmar Sugar more than $70,000 in legal fees over failed court action regarding the 2012 death of a Proserpine sugar mill worker.

Wilmar employee John Erikson was killed at the company's Proserpine sugar mill in November 2012 when an empty cane train struck him from behind.

WHSQ initially alleged Wilmar had failed to comply with its duties to keep employees safe, but the charges were dismissed in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

WHSQ appealed that decision in the Brisbane District Court, but Judge Paul Smith ruled in Wilmar's favour.

"If he had complied with his training he would not have been hit," Judge Smith said.

"I am satisfied that the prosecution did not prove beyond reasonable doubt it was either reasonably practical (for Wilmar) to implement the control measures asserted in the complaint, or that the control measures asserted would in fact prevent workers from walking alongside moving cane bins as alleged."

On Wednesday, Judge Smith ordered WHSQ to pay Wilmar $70,217.96 in legal fees within the next month.

Since Mr Erikson's death Wilmar has spent about $5 million improving operations at the Proserpine Mill.