Politics

‘Failed leader’: Star’s brutal Trump attack

by Staff Writers
11th Jan 2021 9:41 AM

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger has released a lengthy video statement branding Donald Trump the "worst president ever" and denouncing some of his fellow members of the Republican party for their "spinelessness".

The actor and former governor of California compared the pro-Trump mob storming the US Capitol to the Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, which was a 1938 attack against Jewish people carried out by Nazi forces and civilians.

He drew similarities between the 1938 event and the Capitol attack, claiming both were incited by "lies and intolerance".

"President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies," Mr Schwarzenegger said.

"President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."

Two people have now been arrested and charged in relation to the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday that killed five people, including a police officer.

Larry Rendell Brock and Eric Gavelek Munchel have both been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

 

